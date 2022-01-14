Lamont reaches agreement with disability rights groups on rapid COVID test, N95 mask distribution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday his administration reached an agreement with Disability Rights Connecticut and Connecticut Legal Rights Project in regards to the state’s ongoing distribution of rapid COVID tests and N95 masks.

Under the agreement, his office says the state Department of Health is issuing updated guidance to towns and cities regarding test and mask distribution.

It includes instructions on the prioritization of vulnerable populations, including people who live in congregate housing and those with physical, mental, intellectual or other developmental disabilities.

Lamont’s administration will also be providing 20,000 N95 masks to the Connecticut Department of Correction to be used immediately among incarcerated individuals.

“As an organization serving individuals with disabilities throughout the state, we are pleased that the governor acted quickly in response to our complaints to get effective relief to the people we represent during this very difficult period in the pandemic,” said Deborah Dorfman, executive director of Disability Rights Connecticut. “This will help protect those who are most at risk, benefitting everyone.”

Lamont’s office said his administration reached the agreement while working in cooperation with the Office of Attorney General William Tong.

“We know that COVID-19 is impacting certain, vulnerable populations the most, and that is why we need to do everything in our ability to ensure that those who have physical, mental, or developmental disabilities or live in congregate settings have access to the tools they need to protect themselves from this virus,” Lamont said. “I appreciate Disability Rights Connecticut and Connecticut Legal Rights Project for working with my administration on this effort.”