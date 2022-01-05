Lamont recovering after hip replacement surgery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is recovering after undergoing hip replacement surgery Wednesday.

The governor’s office said Lamont underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. He is currently recovering at home.

“The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was on the opposite hip,” a statement from Max Reiss, Lamont’s director of communications, said in a statement. “His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely.”

In January 2021, Lamont had hip replacement surgery at the same hospital. Following that procedure, the governor underwent physical therapy.