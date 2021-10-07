Lamont, regional governors to share data to prevent gun violence

Governors announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to share crime gun data in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and three other governors announced Thursday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to share crime gun data in an effort to prevent gun violence.

The agreement allows law enforcement agencies from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to share crime gun data across state lines in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crime, as well as identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals.

⁦@GovNedLamont⁩ Joins Governor’s from PA, NY, and New Jersey to sign a memorandum of understanding to share FBI data. track & trace guns involved in crimes. They say no action in Congress means they will be the model for the nation. ⁦@WTNH⁩ ⁦@ctcapitolreport⁩ pic.twitter.com/lEafSd0ucX — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) October 7, 2021

“This regional partnership will allow law enforcement in each of our states to share data in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crimes, and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals,” Lamont said. “Firearms are frequently taken across state borders when involved in crimes, and Connecticut is committed to partnering in these kinds of regional coalitions to strengthen the safety of our communities.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania joined Lamont at the virtual news conference.

READ: Memorandum of understanding between Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on sharing crime gun data

