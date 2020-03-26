(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday he has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a presidential major disaster declaration.

This request was made following the impact coronavirus has made in Connecticut thus far.

The Governor is asking for public assistance for the entire state, specifically from four programs under the Individual Assistance Program:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Crisis Counseling program

Disaster Case Management

Disaster Legal Services

“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our county,” Governor Lamont said. “If approved, this disaster declaration request will provide greatly needed assistance to our residents, as well as our local and state governments, so that we can try to bring some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge.”

Lamont says if the assistance is approved, Connecticut residents may have access to additional resources to support the needs identified as a result of coronavirus.

View the entire request letter below: