Lamont requires nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test result

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order Wednesday requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter nursing homes.

The order takes effect on Saturday.

Visitors have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID and if eligible, under FDA or CDC guidance, have received a booster shot.

Proof of a negative COVID test result can be provided on paper or electronically. A rapid antigen test must be completed within the 48 hours prior to the visit. A PCR test must be completed within the previous 72 hours.

Visitors can also take a rapid test at the nursing home. The governor’s office says the Connecticut Department of Public Health plans to distribute 50,000 rapid antigen tests to all nursing homes to facilitate safe visitation.

Test distribution will begin Friday.

“We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 include those who live in nursing homes, which is why we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Lamont said. “This is one more precaution we can implement at these facilities to keep them safe.”

The order requires nursing homes to deny entry to any visitor who tests positive for COVID or who refuses to take a rapid test.

According to guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the order also says a nursing home cannot deny entry to any visitor who is willing to take a rapid test but cannot because the nursing home is unable to provide one.