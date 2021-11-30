Lamont reveals family sold off DCG shares earlier this year following announcement of company moving to CT

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont revealed Tuesday his family sold off shares in a company that recently inked a deal to move to Connecticut.

Digital Currency Group (DCG) held a news conference Monday in Stamford to announce its move.

Lamont and his wife Annie sold off the DCG shares they owned in April. The cryptocurrency company began talks with state economics leaders six months before that.

“We sold it as soon as anything was going on and unfortunately, that’s it for Connecticut companies. Annie is in Nashville setting up companies there because Connecticut is pretty complicated,” Lamont said. “We sell out, we say no profits, but it’s the fifth question I’ve had about it. So yeah, it’s probably a lot easier to start up that groundbreaking business in Nashville than it is in Stamford.”

This is the second company the Lamonts disclosed they had invested in while the state negotiated deals.

The first was Sema4, a medical company the governor’s wife invested in. Lamont has said he will donate any profits from Sema4 to charity.

A state ethics commission has a recusal list of 1,000 companies the governor’s family has investments in.