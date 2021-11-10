Lamont says he’s ‘thinking about property tax relief’

Gov. Ned Lamont announces he will re-run for governor.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he is “thinking about property tax relief.”

A report on state finances is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, and the federal help over the last year gives him wiggle room on “campaign promises.”

The governor made it clear Tuesday he plans to seek a second term, a day after the Democrat said he had filed the necessary paperwork to begin the process of a possible reelection bid.

