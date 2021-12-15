Lamont says state’s digital COVID vaccine card system will be voluntary

Conn. (WTNH) — More and more venues are requiring proof of vaccination. But carrying around your vaccination card can be a pain. The state is coming up with an easy way to have proof of vaccination on your phone.
Governor Ned Lamont has been talking about this for a while now as a way to make it easier for businesses and organizations to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The governor assured the public, it won’t be mandatory to get a digital vaccine card; it is strictly voluntary. He was also critical of Republicans who want to delay the launch until after there is a public hearing.
The governor told News 8 on Wednesday the digital vaccine card system should be up and running in a week or so.