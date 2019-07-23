Lamont sending resources to New Haven, Hartford & Bridgeport to stem spike in gun violence

(WTNH)–The latest shooting in Hartford occurred just 90 minutes before the Governor announced stepped up state assistance to Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport to stop gun violence Tuesday. The shooting in the city’s South End was not fatal but was just a block from Bulkeley High School were there had been a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Lamont saying, “We’re never going to have great cities unless we have great, safe cities. Cities where families know that they can be safe.”

The assistance will include sending a state police detective to New Haven to work on violence reduction, two State Police Detectives to Hartford for violence reduction, and two uniformed State Troopers to increase police visibility in Bridgeport.

“In Bridgeport we’ve had two homicides recently; one in Greene Homes and then one on Horace Street and they’re committed by juveniles,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Armand Perez.

Hartford Chief Jason Thody adding, “In the last three to four weeks we have had a spike in our violent incidents primarily shooting relation incidents.”

New Haven’s new Chief Tony Reyes saying, “We’ve had a spike in New Haven, a lot of it related to group on group violence.”

In response to meetings with the three chiefs, the state is releasing extra funding to those cities to help pay for the short term costs of adding local patrols above normal staffing levels that will be focused on curbing violence before it happens.

The Commissioner of Emergency Services and Public Protection, James Rovella, a former Hartford Police Chief, says he visited with all three city police chiefs. “A tale of three cities but they do have some underlying commonalities,” said Rovella, adding, “and those commonalities revolve around narcotics and they revolve around lack of manpower.”

In addition to dispatching the troopers and detectives to the three cities and the extra funding to pay for extra patrols. The state crime lab will be stepping up efforts to process cases faster for these cities.

