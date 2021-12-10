Lamont appoints Natalie Braswell as state comptroller

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced he will appoint Natalie Braswell of Bloomfield to serve as state comptroller in the anticipated resignation of Comptroller Kevin Lembo later this month.

Last week, Comptroller Lembo announced his intention to step down from his position on that date due to an ongoing medical condition. State law requires when the legislature is not in session, the governor must appoint a new state comptroller to fill the remainder of that constitutional officer’s term.

“The circumstances surrounding the need to make this appointment are incredibly unfortunate and something I wish I didn’t have to do, but I am very pleased that we were able to select someone who has an incredible amount of experience working in the comptroller’s office and can hit the ground running,” said Gov. Lamont.

Braswell is currently the chief of planning, legal, and regulatory affairs at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) since March. Prior to working with DEEP, Braswell has served as a general counsel and assistant comptroller in the Office of the State Comptroller under Comptroller Lembo since 2011.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to finish out the term of a dear friend, mentor, and model public servant in Kevin Lembo,” said Braswell. “Though I have always thought of myself as a public servant, not a public figure, I view this as an opportunity to positively impact the people of Connecticut and continue the transformative work done by Kevin during his tenure.”

Prior to joining the state service, Braswell worked as an associate attorney with the law office of Updikem Kelly and Spellacy in Hartford in 2007 and 2011. In addition, Braswell served as vice president of the George W. Crawford Black Bar Association from 2007-2011 and is currently a member of the association, the Lawyers Collaborative for Diversity, and several others.

“Natalie spent a decade working as a general counsel and assistant comptroller under Kevin Lembo, and I am confident that this will be a smooth transition, not only when it comes to maintaining the exceptional public service that Kevin has provided, but also for the dedicated staff who work in the comptroller’s office and are responsible for carrying out the office’s duties each day. I appreciate Natalie for her willingness to take on this leadership responsibility, which will no doubt consume a lot of her time over the next year,” said Gov. Lamont.

Upon being administered the oath on Dec. 31, Braswell will serve as state comptroller through January 4, 2023.