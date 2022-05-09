HARTFORD, Conn. (Conn.) — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the revised, one-year $24.2 billion state budget on Monday.

While the plan cuts taxes by an estimated $600 million and dedicates more money to some popular initiatives, including a major mental health care initiative, only two Republicans in the House and Senate voted for the deal negotiated between Lamont and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly.

GOP leaders said the level of tax relief is a disappointment given the state’s $4.8 billion projected surplus, and that lawmakers should’ve made systemic changes to Connecticut’s tax system.

Lamont scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference for Monday. News 8 will stream it live on this page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.