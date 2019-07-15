Lamont signs “5G” wireless law

(WTNH) — There are hundreds of what are called “macro towers” all around the state. They average 100 to 200 feet and have made cellphone service generally available in almost all areas of the state but the next generation of wireless, called “5G” will require hundreds and hundreds more mini antennas. They are smaller and cover a smaller area and must be much closer to the ground like on a utility poll. They’ll be needed for faster downloads and connectivity for autonomous cars and smart appliances.

This presents a technologically difficult problem in downtown areas like in Stamford and other cities where the utilities are underground and along the Metro-North railroad line where commuters are clamoring for faster internet service.

The Governor went to Stamford today to sign a bill he had pushed for all session long. A new law that cuts the red tape in locating the 5G transmitters on state owned facilities the Governor saying, “Easier access to our public buildings, public facilities, that’s why Metro-North was very important because that gets cell service accelerated there.”

Access to ultra-fast internet speeds is critical to our economic future. I want Connecticut to be ahead of the curve, and to do that we are moving quickly to deploy 5G access across our state. pic.twitter.com/bT0LAwLtjg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 15, 2019

The new law should help bring the faster service to all of the state’s downtown areas at an accelerated pace. John Erma, the President of AT&T Connecticut saying, “You’ll see 5G broadly deployed and you’ll see it in addition in these dense urban areas we want to make investment there to be able to handle the real capacity needs in these really, really dense areas.”

This does not mean existing towers are coming down. They will be 5G enabled for what the industry describes as a combination of 4G and 5G technology. This new law just should make that transition come a lot faster. The big boss at ‘AT&T Connecticut’ says they hope to have this up and running here by the middle of next year.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.