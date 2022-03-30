HARTFORD, Conn. WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has signed legislation allowing relaxed rules for outdoor dining at restaurants to continue for another 13 months.

The relaxed rules were created in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This gave restaurants the ability to serve their customers more safely by expanding their outdoor footprint.

The executive order was set to expire on March 31, but on Wednesday, Lamont signed the extension that will last until April 30, 2023.

“Relaxing the rules on outdoor dining has enabled many restaurants across Connecticut to safely serve their customers and support their continued operations during the pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “So many restaurants are locally owned, small businesses, and this is one way we can help in their economic recovery.”

The bill was approved by the House with a vote of 121 to 21 and in the Senate by a vote of 34 to 0.

