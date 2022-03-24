HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline after Gov. Ned Lamont signed the emergency bipartisan legislation.

The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30. The legislation also suspends fares on public buses statewide during that same period.

The legislation also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That’s in addition to the one typically held in August for back-to-school shoppers.

The House of Representatives voted 143-0 in favor of the emergency bill. Hours later, the Senate passed the proposal by a vote of 33-0.

According to the governor’s office, the legislation includes language asserting retailers who fail to reduce the per-gallon price of gasoline by this amount during the suspension period will be considered an “unfair or deceptive trade practice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.