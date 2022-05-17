HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he will be taking actions to limit the impact of climate change, and increase the use of clean energy.

Lamont signed two bills into action on Tuesday morning. This first bill enforces the governor’s 2040 zero-carbon grid goal, while the other will expand existing renewable energy programs.

“Those communities that are suffering from the highest levels of air pollution coming from power plants, our fossil-fueled power plants, those communities that are bearing the highest energy burden in terms of unaffordable electric bills are at the forefront of being able to get the benefits of bill-reducing energy credits from clean, solar facilities,” said Commissioner Katie Dykes from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on the matter.

“We are making a difference, we are leading by example and that is what this is all about,” said Lamont.

The signing of these bills took place at the Bloomfield Community Solar Installation.