Lamont takes tour of hemp farm in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is taking a tour of Town Farm in Ledyard.

This comes after the state passed legislation in May which helps hemp farmers. It allows them to be able to get state licenses to cultivate, process, and market the crop.

“There are over 52,000 products that can be made out of the different pieces of the hemp plant,” Senator Cathy Osten (D) said.

This farm is not only growing hemp for manufacturing but they’re also doing a lot of research here and it has become a resource for a lot of the other new hemp farmers in the state.

