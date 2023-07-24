NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday he is planning to enact the state’s extreme hot weather protocol from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Over the next few days, temperatures will become very hot and humid. State officials said the current forecast indicates temperatures will range between 95 to 105 degrees and will have lingering impacts during overnight hours.

Lamont advises state residents to take precautions to prepare for the high temperatures. The protocol is used to ensure that the state’s most vulnerable populations can take precautions ahead of time.

Cooling centers will be open during this time period. Anyone interested in going to a nearby cooling center can call 211 or go to 211ct.org.

Some people are at greater risk than others for developing heat-related illnesses including:

Infants and young children are more sensitive to high temperatures and rely on caretakers to provide liquids and regulate their environments

People 65 and older may not be able to compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense a change in temperature

Those who are overweight may be more susceptible to heat stress because they tend to retain more body heat

Anyone who over-exerts themselves during exercise, work, or outdoor activities

People with health conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure

Those who take certain medications for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation

Preventive tips to stay safe during extreme heat are listed below:

Stay inside air-conditioned buildings as much as you can

Limit your outdoor activity to going outside in the morning and evening

Avoid direct sunlight

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Check on those who are high-risk several times throughout the day

Pets should have easy access to water and shade to stay cool

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles as temperatures can soar to life-threatening levels within minutes

State officials recommend the following tips to avoid dehydration: