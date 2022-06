NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont participated in a news conference with Stew Leonard, Jr. in Norwalk Monday to announce the first shipment of thousands of units of baby formula being delivered for families in the state.

The formula, Similac Alimentum, comes amid the ongoing baby formula shortage.

Officials say the supply is limited and will be available at all three Stew Leonard’s locations in the state, Danbury, Newington and Norwalk, later Monday.