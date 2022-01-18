Lamont discusses mental health services for students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to discuss mental health services for students, particularly in light of recent incidents at schools involving drugs.

A 13-year-old student at the Sport and Medical Sciences Magnet School in Hartford died after overdosing on fentanyl while at school. Two other students were exposed to the drug and were taken to the hospital and have since been released. Police found 40 bags of fentanyl in the school.

Five students at New Haven’s Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School were taken to the hospital after eating edibles that contained THC.

The press conference is expected to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday. News 8 will stream his remarks in the player above.

The governor will be joined by Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.