NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) will meet with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford early Tuesday afternoon.

The bank has come under fire after weeks of customer complaints over its handling of converting People’s United accounts to M&T accounts. In an $8.3 billion transaction, M&T purchased People’s earlier this year.

Although the company announced plans more than a year ago to eliminate hundreds of jobs, the terminations have drawn recent fire from Attorney General William Tong, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski.

The Buffalo-based bank, which is moving into the Connecticut and New England markets, has eliminated 325 positions and plans another 333 job cuts. The bank will have approximately 2,000 workers in Connecticut after the next round of layoffs. There are also approximately 346 job openings that the bank is currently trying to fill.

“So many people are losing their jobs,” Tong said earlier this week. “These job losses are not what I expected.”

In a tweet on Monday, Stefanowski said the job losses were “another unfortunate sign of the times and another hindrance to Connecticut’s job recovery” under Lamont.

Lamont’s office declined to comment about the meeting with Jones.