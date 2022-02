File image of the state Capitol Building in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to outline comprehensive legislative proposals on gun violence during a news conference Monday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford. News 8 will stream his remarks on this page.

The governor said he plans to introduce these proposals during the upcoming regular session of the Connecticut General Assembly, which starts Wednesday.