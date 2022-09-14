Conn. (WTNH) — More money is on the way to make the air students breathe safer in schools across the state.

The Lamont administration is releasing $150 million for upgrades to air filtration systems at Connecticut public schools. It’s on top of another $165 million in COVID relief funding that has already been committed. The Governor said that the pandemic has exposed just how important these upgrades are.

“Every teacher, every parent said, ‘Tell me about the ventilation in my schools, can I get back to my schools safely,’ reinforced in my mind how important it is to make sure you have schools that are safe,” Governor Lamont said.

The money will be distributed through a new state grant program. Schools have to apply by December 1.

Districts will be notified by early next year if they are approved.