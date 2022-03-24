WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont called his recent trip to Israel a success in a meeting Thursday at Beth El Temple of West Hartford.

Lamont met with members of the Jewish community to discuss a recent economic development mission in Israel last month on a seven-day trip.

The visit focused on building and strengthening connections between the state and members of Israel’s innovation system.

Lamont was joined in the meeting by state and business leaders. Also joining in on the discussion were Israeli leaders and Israeli companies, venture capital firms, and universities.

The goal was to generate interest among Israeli companies to invest and expand in Connecticut.

“They rolled out the red carpet for Connecticut. Usually they think about New York when they want to take an Israeli company, bring it to the United States. Now they think about New York and Connecticut,” Lamont said. “It was such an enthusiastic mission. Israel is the most entrepreneurial company on Earth, more startups. They’re trying to get relationships with states like ours. That’s why we were there.”