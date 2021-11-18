Lamont urges CT adults to get COVID-19 booster shots

(WTNH) — The FDA could authorize COVID-19 booster shots for all adults 18 and older as soon as Thursday. Ahead of that, Governor Ned Lamont is now urging Connecticut adults to get those shots.

The message from Lamont is that the vaccine works, but not forever. He is imploring adults to get their boosters to avoid breakthrough cases.

Lamont said he does not expect to issue any executive orders on boosters. He is deferring to federal guidance but is still urging those over 18 to get one if it has been six or more months since they were vaccinated.

“Other states around us are redder, more infected,” Lamont said. “We’re not an island. It will protect you and your family.”

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate was back below 4% on Wednesday.

You can get a booster shot at most pharmacies and health centers across the state. Find a location near you here.