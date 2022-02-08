Lamont wants to drop school mask mandate: What you need to know

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Masking up inside classrooms and daycares in Connecticut could soon become optional, but not everyone is on board with the changes.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday he is recommending a plan to drop the school mask mandate on Feb. 28. Lawmakers will vote on language. News 8 has learned they’re adding a seven-day buffer, pushing the potential start of the new guidance from education officials to the week of March 7.

That sets the stage for local school districts to decide what comes next. News 8 is told lawmakers will put in a safety valve. Since the executive order language will expire at the end of the school year, this gives the education commissioner a safety net for unforeseen variants.

“If we find ourselves, and we try it, and it’s not working, and there’s widespread transmission or a different variant, you could see a rollback,” House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said.

There will also be language allowing school districts to waive up to five days for COVID-19 related closures allowing summer break to begin sooner.

All of these dates and language have to be approved by lawmakers. The House votes Thursday, and the Senate votes Monday. Republicans are skeptical.

“I’ve asked for metrics in school,s and that information has never been provided to us,” House Minority Leader Vin Candelora (R-North Branford) said. “In fact, the commissioner did admit that they don’t gather any of that information.”

“This is as clear as mud, and it’s a lack of leadership,” Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said.

It’s unclear when Kate Dias, the president of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) will release guidance for districts.