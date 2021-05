ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash and car fire on Interstate-91 north in Rocky Hill Monday has turned fatal.

The Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. and involved one vehicle. The sole occupant of the vehicle has been pronounced deceased, officials said.

Three lanes between Exits 23 and 24 were closed on I-91 north, and have since reopened.

Officials are expected to provide an update later Tuesday morning.