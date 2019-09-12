Late Meriden mother’s ex-fiancé due in court for domestic violence charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man accused of strangling and attacking his ex-fiancé will face a judge on Thursday.

Jason Watson has not been charged with murder, but he has been described by a judge as the main suspect in the murder case of Perrie Mason.

The Meriden mother disappeared August 18th. The day before, there were two 911 calls from her phone, but police have not described the calls or said if they sent an officer to check them out.

Investigators then discovered her remains near where Watson worked. He’s behind bars right now for strangulation, assault, and unlawful restraint.

These charges stemmed from pictures and evidence found on Mason’s phone. A plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday. So far, he’s plead not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

We’ll be watching to see if any new charges will be filed on the case.