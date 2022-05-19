MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A somber ceremony on Thursday in Meriden as law enforcement honored fallen heroes at the Connecticut Police Academy. The annual remembrance service saluted the brace men and women in blue who lost their lives.

This was the 34th time the law enforcement memorial service was held. Three more names were added to the monument.

Current and future police officers from around the state joined family members in this solemn remembrance ceremony.

“Law enforcement is a family. We just want to make sure those who lost their loved one are supported. The brother, sister officers, when we lose someone anywhere, it affects us everywhere,” said Chief Patrick Reidenhour, President of the Police Chief’s Association.

State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl, Preston Constable William Kinney, and New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez had their named etched into the Connecticut police memorial forever. Police chiefs read off the names of officers who died in the line of duty, 148 total.

In front of the memorial, the eternal flame, a symbolic reminder of the ultimate sacrifice so many law enforcement officers have had to make.

A touching ceremony with the hope there will be no more names added for the coming year.