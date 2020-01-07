Breaking News
Lawmaker charged with DUI returned to leadership post

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A Connecticut lawmaker charged with drunken driving in October has been returned to a leadership post on the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee.

Rep. Joe Verrengia was suspended from the co-chairmanship of the panel after his arrest. The West Hartford Democrat and retired police officer has since completed the state’s alcohol education program for first-time DUI offenders, which will lead to the charge being dismissed in November if he completes a probationary period.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz recently restored him to the leadership post. The Public Safety and Security Committee deals with law enforcement, gambling and alcohol policies.

