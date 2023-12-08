HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers and gun violence prevention advocates gathered on Friday at the Connecticut State Capitol to push for stricter gun legislation.

Thursday will mark 11 years since 20 children and six adults were killed in a mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

“I can’t help but think about my beautiful boy, Dylan, who was shot five times and killed in his first-grade classroom at just 6 years old. This coming March, he should be turning 18. He should be preparing to graduate from high school. Instead, he lives on only in our hearts and memories,” said Nicole Hockley, CEO and co-founder of the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.

Hockley joined other families impacted by gun violence.

“That’s nearly 6,000 families that have been ripped apart this year alone, or that have children that are dealing or trying to recover from injuries and trauma,” Hockley said.

The push for change received pushback this week, when United States Republicans blocked measures by Democrats including universal background checks, banning assault weapons and mandating safe gun storage.

United States Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said he’s not surprised but is heartbroken.

“We will continue to look for openings to make incremental changes in the law,” Murphy said. “If we can save another five-to-10 lives per year, we’re going to take the opportunity.”

Murphy said other progress is being made, thanks in part to the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The act was passed in 2022 and invests $15 billion into mental health and community safety.

Murphy said nationwide, overall gun violence is down 12 percent from last year — the largest one-year drop in decades.

“That comes to be 10 lives a day that you saved, this year to last year,” Murphy said. “That’s not enough, but that’s still 10 fewer people every day that are dying because of gun violence. That’s 10 fewer families that aren’t subject to the trauma.”

Hockley hopes the effort continues so families, like hers, do not lose loved ones to gun violence.

“It will never bring my son back, but I just really want to keep protecting the future,” Hockley said.

News 8 reached out to state Republicans for a response but has not yet heard back.