Lawmakers announce bill proposing Bridgeport casino, sports betting, and internet gaming

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A bipartisan group of lawmakers have announced a bill Wednesday that would authorize a Bridgeport casino, as well as allow sports betting and internet gaming.

Legislatures from across the state announced their support for the “Connecticut Jobs and Revenue Act” (CJRA), which they say would enhance the partnership between Connecticut and Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.

The CJRA would authorize an entertainment and gaming facility in Bridgeport, calling for a minimum investment by the two tribes of $100 million.

This is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs at the development. It is also projected to generate $15 million annually for the state.

The bill would also allow the tribes to conduct sports betting both at tribally owned facilities and through mobile applications, and allow for internet gaming.

Sports betting is projected to bring in $33 million, with internet gambling bringing in an additional $87 million, over the next 5 years.

State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) released the following statement on the bill:

“If the goal of the debate around gaming is to maximize the number of jobs and the amount of revenue for Connecticut, then this bill is the solution. This legislation will deepen our partnership with two of our biggest employers and our large single taxpayers – the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. With slot revenues showing a steady and gradual decline because of increased competition, we can’t afford to kick the can down the road. The time to act on this legislation is now.”

State Senator Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport) added: