HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are once again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. A doctor would prescribe a lethal cocktail allowing a terminally ill patient to take their own life.

The debate is highly emotional as all sides have heart-wrenching stories to tell, which is why lawmakers have been reluctant to tackle the issue and bring it to a full vote.

Supporters say a change in the law would allow terminally ill, mentally competent patients the right to choose medical aid in dying. They unveiled a series of portraits of advocates who have died waiting for the general assembly to approve legislation.

In a dueling press conference, opponents from the Connecticut Alliance Against Assisted Suicide also spoke out. They say the change in the law could create a threat to people living with disabilities who could be taken advantage of their estates.

Kira Phillips lost her mother to suicide. Her mom was suffering from multiple myeloma, which is cancer of the backbones.

“My mom crawled out in the early morning hours to our backyard shed and shot herself,” Phillips said.

“Yes, make it as comfortable as possible, but not involving anything medical that is a travesty,” said Elaine Kolb, Advocate for the Disabled.

Kolb says lawmakers should be focused on improving the effectiveness of hospice and palliative care.

The portraits, created by Compassion & Choices Action Network, will be displayed in the walkway between the Legislative Office Building and the State Capitol through February.