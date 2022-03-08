HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Essential workers from doctors and nurses to grocery store workers and journalists could be eligible for pandemic pay. A bill before Connecticut lawmakers was discussed in a public hearing of the labor committee Tuesday.

Remember all the “THANK YOU!” signs and parades for essential workers? The emergency was declared two years ago. Essential workers didn’t have regular access to PPE, vaccines weren’t available, yet workers showed up.

Now lawmakers are trying to decide whether essential workers should get pandemic pay.

Tonya Long worked in the detox unit of the Connecticut Valley Hospital. It was turned into a COVID-19 unit.

“When you look into the eyes of a COVID patient, it does something to you,” Long said.

The COVID-19 unit at her workplace just closed down last week.

“We had to fight tooth and nail with management in order to receive safety dental equipment to protect ourselves,” Dr. Leslie Bumpus, a dentist at the Department of Corrections said.

Labor Committee members are considering a bill, H.B. No. 5356 (Raised) An Act Concerning Pandemic Pay For Essential Workers, that would give $2,000 for full-time workers, and $1,000 for part-time workers deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, essential workers had to work during the emergency declared by the governor in March 202 and fall into the CDC’s first phases (phase 1a or 1b) of the COVID-19 vaccination program, like healthcare workers and those essential to maintaining infrastructure.

The state comptroller would run the program. There is $750 million in the Connecticut Essential Workers’ Pandemic Pay and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Julie Kushner, the Democratic Chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee, told workers, “Although two years have gone by, we can’t forget our essential workers.”

“I would like to salute our 1.7 million labor force,” the Republican-ranking member State Rep. Harry Arora added, including officers at the Juvenile Detention Centers, which never closed their doors.

Juvenile Detention Officer Andrew Samsel told lawmakers he didn’t want to harm his immunocompromised son.

“I had to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel,” Samsel said.

Many other essential workers feared bringing COVID-19 home to their family members.

Jason Diaz, a member of the Hartford Fire Department, was at a Hartford HealthCare parade for essential workers during summer 2020.

“We are united,” Diaz said. “Not only healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, everyone, even you guys [journalists].”

Communication workers who support radio, television, and media services are included in the federal essential critical infrastructure workforce guidance.

The bill would require workers to apply. The money would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligibility would be verified.

If the bill passes, the deadline to file is Jan. 1, 2023. The money would not be taxed.