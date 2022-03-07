HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If your town has built or renovated a school in the last several years, you might be concerned about Connecticut’s embattled school construction office. Will your town and taxpayers owe money?

Lawmakers at the state Capital held a rare joint committee forum digging for answers Monday. There appears to be a discrepancy in who received a key memo surrounding the state’s embattled school construction office. That memo warned of problems with a state office that oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in school construction.

Every school construction project since 2018 is now undergoing a forensic audit. School districts concerned taxpayers may owe money are Stamford, Hartford, and Farmington.

Groton, New Britain, Bristol, and Tolland are among the districts that have publicly said they were pressured by the state to hire certain companies.

State Rep. Tammy Nuccio, a Republican from Tolland, told fellow lawmakers and the new acting commissioner of the department of administrative services and acting director of the state’s school construction office she was intimidated by the former director. The town of Tolland was in the middle of revamping one of its elementary schools.

“When I’ve got the head of the state school building department sitting in the room with me saying, ‘at 89% [reimbursement rate], I own this project’ and I have the same person saying, ‘here is your team. Here is who you will work with, or you will lose emergency funding status.’ When I’m hearing those things, the fox is in the hen house,” Nuccio said.

She is referring to a former director of the state school construction office, Kosta Diamantis, who recently retired.

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed the governor’s office and two school districts for documents related to allegations the former director steered contracts.

State Rep. Chris Ziogas, a Democrat from Bristol, asked, “Is there ever going to be a resolution to the unethical conduct?”

Acting Commissioner Michelle Gilman from the Department of Administrative Services was frank.

“Representative, I’m going to defer on those questions given the investigation that’s taking place,” Gilman said.

In July 2020, a memo obtained by News 8 from the construction trades council spelled out several complaints about Diamantis. Gov. Ned Lamont and his staff met with the council that July.

Nate Brown from Local 478 was at that meeting.

“That piece [about Diamantis] was on that memo,” Brown said.

Lamont denies he was given that piece of paper.

At a press conference on Feb. 25, 2022, Lamont was short with reporters.

“Never saw it,” the governor said, “Never came up. Never distributed. Didn’t see it.”

Brown is less clear whether the highlighted complaints about the former director were actually discussed.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina asked Brown, “Did school construction come up at all?”

“I don’t recall,” Brown answered. “I don’t recall.”

Connecticut State Building Trades Council has endorsed Lamont’s reelection.

Meantime, an overhaul of the school construction office is underway.

State Rep. Anthony Nolan, a Democrat from New London, asked, “How do we get those districts to talk about these concerns without worrying about some kind of retaliation?”

Republican State Rep. Holly Cheeseman from East Lyme asked, “How are you going to fix this?”

“Given the circumstances, we went out of our way to do anything we can to help them write special legislation,” Noel Petra, the acting director of the office of school construction said.

The Speaker of the House has told News 8 that districts that may owe millions of dollars because they were promised something that wasn’t allowed may get the money after all in the revised state budget.

The federal grand jury investigation could drag out into the fall.