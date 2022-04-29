(WTNH) – There’s a state flower, bird, and soon there could be a state candy.

Lawmakers in the House have approved the lollipop as Connecticut’s state candy. According to the Hartford Courant, this proposal came from some fourth-graders at Dwight Elementary School in Fairfield.

The students even testified that the lollipop was invented in 1908 by a New Haven resident. After a 10-minute debate, representatives voted 139 to 5 to pass the proposal.

The name “Lolly Pop” was officially registered to the New Haven-based Bradley Smith Company by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Company.

George Smith is credited as the first to apply the word lollipop to hard candy on a stick. While the company first produced the candy in 1908, the patent and trademark did not happen until 1931.

Max Buchmuller, a foreman for the Bradley Smith Company, invented and patented a machine that inserted the sticks. It was patented in 1914.

If approved and signed by Governor Ned Lamont, the designations would take effect on Oct. 1.