HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut has tightened gun laws several times since the Sandy Hook tragedy.



The latest set of new gun laws was passed this summer in Connecticut but passing federal gun laws is a much more complicated and divisive issue.



On Thursday, on Capitol Hill gun safety advocates to mark 11 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy took place.



Advocates say last year’s bipartisan gun law is already making a big difference but more needs to be done.



“We are tracking for there to be a 12 percent reduction in gun murders in this country from 2022 to 2023. That would be the biggest ever one-year reduction in gun murders in our lifetime,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.



“My commitment to work to ban assault weapons has not waned. My commitment to expand background checks is even more resolute. My commitment to keep children alive is why I am here,” State Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-District 5) said.



The Democrats say this year alone there have already been more than 600 mass shootings in this country.



Republicans say a new set of gun laws on law-abiding citizens is not the answer – with the current makeup of Congress, additional gun laws are not likely.