HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — AAA’s website lists the average gas prices in Connecticut at $4.33 Tuesday, down a few cents from the day before, but 66 cents higher than one month ago.

If the gas tax holiday is passed, how much will it save you and when will it take effect?

Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, said high traffic areas will see relief first.

“There’s more competition and filling up more frequently, than those might turn over in a day. But then places like Norfolk, Eastern Connecticut, Litchfield County, that it might take a week or more,” Herb said.

Herb added the delay in any savings is a direct result of what is on the shelf, so to speak.

There are 1,400 registered gas stations around the state.

“The delay would be caused because we already have gasoline in our tanks that have tax applied to it already. So consumers won’t realize the savings until that is sold off entirely,” Herb said.

Governor Ned Lamont and lawmakers have been negotiating for about a week. On the table is a gas tax holiday through the end of June, a sales tax-free week in April on clothing and shoes under $100, and free bus rides.

State Sen. Martin Looney, the Democratic Senate president, said they negotiated more free bus rides to coincide with the gas tax suspension.

“Providing for free bus service for the period through the end of June, and also a sales tax week similar to what we have in the fall for the back-to-school period. We’ll have a week in April. I believe it’s going to be the week of April 10.”

Republicans say there is a $400 million windfall to the state and have been pushing since February for tax cuts.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican Senate minority leader, said it is simple.

“The goal here is to bring relief as soon as possible. Whether it starts next week, April 1, it has to start.”

How much would the average driver save?

If you drive 12,000 miles a year in a vehicle that gets 28 miles per gallon, you probably use about 428 gallons of gasoline a year. Multiply each gallon by the state 25-cent excise tax and you pay about $107 in gasoline taxes.

Suspending the gas tax for three months could potentially save you about $50.

“I think it’s going to represent real savings for folks filling up at the pump,” Lamont said.

In all, the tax package could cost the state $98 million if passed.

“Our customers are feeling the pinch every time they fill up. So we think that the government getting involved to try to provide that relief is a good thing,” Herb said.

When would you physically see the drop in price? Lawmakers are hoping for April 1.