Lawmakers send Dept. of Health letter asking for more details on school vaccination rates

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 05:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:23 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Democratic leaders from the state House and Senate are asking the Department of Public Health for more information about vaccination rates in school districts. 

They said they were going to do this back in May when they put off legislation concerning the state religious exemption for vaccines. 

Lawmakers mailed a letter to the public health commissioner on Wednesday with questions about removing the religious exemption and protections for children who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions. 

WEB EXTRA: Letter to Department of Health

