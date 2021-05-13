Lawmakers send letter demanding DOJ to stop using ‘state secrets privilege’ and release 9/11 investigation documents

Conn. (WTNH) — About two dozen politicians are now putting pressure on the U.S. Attorney General and the Department of Justice on behalf of families who lost someone on 9/11.

They sent a letter demand the DOJ stop using the country’s “state secrets privilege” and release documents pertaining to the 9/11 investigation.

Middletown’s Brett Eagleson was just 15-years-old and lost his father, Bruce, in the terrorist attack.

“He died a hero that day. We were able to talk with him after both planes had hit and he said that he was ok and he was on the 17th floor and he told my older brother he was helping with the evacuation efforts,” said Brett. Bruce never made it home.

For almost 20 years he’s been trying to figure out exactly who is responsible for his death.

He’s hoping this letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland signed by the Connecticut Delegation and sixteen other congressional leaders helps that cause.

“Very prominent members of Congress come out in a very strong way encouraging our federal government our FBI and DOJ to declassify once and for all these documents,” said Eagleson.

Brett is part of a lawsuit where 10,000 families are suing to expose Saudi ties to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the letter sent this week, the politicians ask the A-G to stop using the country’s “state secrets privilege.” So, the families could learn more about the investigation. Retired FBI agents have already come forward.

Eagleson said, “They’ve gone on the record saying were it not for the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there would have been a zero percent chance for the hijackers to have success.”

In the last year, he’s become a father and says this fight is for future generations too.

Eagleson said, “It’s important not just for the 9/11 families and victims, but it’s important for America. It’s important for the entire country to know the real story behind 9/11.”

This move has bipartisan support and depositions are already in the works to grill 3 senior Saudi Arabian officials.