Lawmakers suggesting 'Mansion tax' for Connecticut

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:58 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Lawmakers will be pitching some ideas that they say will make the tax code fairer for Connecticut taxpayers.

Senator Martin Looney favors a new 'Mansion tax' on properties or a separate tax rate on capital gains income.

He says that would ensure that people making more money would pay a higher percentage than those in the middle class.

