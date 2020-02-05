Lawmakers to address childhood vaccinations exemption

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On February 5, an advocacy group will head to the State Capitol and fight for the religious exemption that allows parents to opt out of vaccinating their children.

This group says talking away this precedent would be an infringement on their rights. The governor and some lawmakers have proposed getting rid of the religious exemption. This, after data showed that fewer kindergartners are getting the measles mumps and rubella vaccine.

This comes after that measles outbreak last year. Rven though our state did not see a big outbreak, Governor Lamont stressed it’s better to not wait for an emergency to act but to be proactive about it.

He added waiting is not the way you deal with public safety. However, his opponents with Informed Choice Connecticut, or ICCT, say there is not emergency and they believe it is their civil right not to get vaccinated.

They argue it would set a precedent for religious discrimination, education segregation, and employ a punitive consequence to families exercising their religious rights. ICCT estimates 20,000 Connecticut school children use the religious exemption.