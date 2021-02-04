Lawsuit: Mentally ill inmates shackled, isolated in cells

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A disability rights group is suing Connecticut prison officials on allegations that inmates with mental illness are being physically and psychologically abused at the maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday by Disability Rights Connecticut says the Department of Correction’s use of prolonged isolation and in-cell shackling of mentally ill prisoners is cruel and unusual punishment that violates their constitutional rights.

The suit also says the treatment is illegal discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A Correction Department spokesperson says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.