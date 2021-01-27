Lawsuit over 2017 training flight crash is settled

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The sister of a student pilot who died in a small plane crash in Connecticut in 2017 has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the flight school she accused of failing to maintain the aircraft.

Terms of the settlement over the death of Pablo Campos-Isona have not been disclosed. The agreement with the now-defunct American Flight Academy was revealed in a document filed Monday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers in the case Wednesday. American Flight Academy denied the lawsuit’s allegations and blamed Campos-Isona for the crash but federal investigators concluded a fuel selector valve failure likely caused the plane’s engine to stall and placed some blame on the instructor.

