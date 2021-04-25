Lawsuit seeking to block transgender student-athletes from competing in CT high school sports dismissed

(WTNH) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block transgender student-athletes from competing in high school sports in Connecticut.

The suit was filed against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and sought to halt transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ high school sports in Connecticut.

In a ruling released Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny dismissed the suit on procedural grounds.

Judge Chatigny wrote in the ruling, since the two transgender athletes in question in the lawsuit – Terry Miller of Bloomfield and Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell – had graduated, and the plaintiffs could not identify any other transgender female athletes, “the request to enjoin enforcement of the CIAC policy has become moot.”

“I conclude that the plaintiffs’ challenge to the CIAC policy is not justiciable at this time and their claims for monetary relief are barred and dismiss the action on this basis without addressing the other grounds raised in the joint motion,” Judge Chatigny wrote in the ruling.

He left open the possibility, however, of a new legal challenge if more transgender athletes compete in the coming year.