Lawyer of estranged husband in missing New Canaan woman case looking for bond reduction

News 8 received a statement from Norm Pattis, the prominant lawyer hired by Fotis Dulous, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan woman:

“I’ve had an opportunity to meet with my client and to begin investigating suspcions about him. There are powerful reasons to doubt he was even at the scene of his estranged wife’s home the day she disappeared. I am unaware of any evidence supporting the theory he was involved in foul play. I plan to ask for a substantial bond reduction tomorrow based on these factors”

In addition, sources tell our partners at the Hartford Courant that the missing New Canaan mother’s estranged husband’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was not in New Canaan on the day that Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

The Courant also says that Troconis provided no details on Dulos’ whereabouts.

On Monday, New Canaan Police announced that they have created a website and an email address dedicated to finding missing mother, Jennifer Dulos, as the search for her enters day 17.

Police say that they have received over 225 tips regarding Dulos and nearly 70 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses.

To help further the investigation, investigators have created the email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, and the website www.FindJenniferDulos.com, in addition to the tip line at 203-594-3544.

News 8 is also learning more about her estranged husband.

The Hartford Courant is also reporting that Fotis Dulos is facing financial difficulties with his business.

According to court documents, he got financial backing from his father-in-law Hilliard Farber to build luxury homes. After the father-in-law died in 2017, the cash flow stopped.

In fact, after Jennifer filed for divorce, her father’s estate sued Fotis for $2.5 million that he never repaid the father.

Meanwhile, the search for Jennifer Dulos continues. State police were back out at a trash facility in Hartford on Monday looking for evidence.

Jennifer disappeared from her home in New Canaan on May 24th after dropping her 5 kids off at school. Blood was then found in her home after she was reported missing that night. The search has also taken police to properties in Farmington.

Fotis Dulos ​​​​​and his girlfriend Michelle Traconis are already facing charges in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. Police say the pair is accused of dumping trash bags in dumpsters in Hartford, some of which contained Jennifer’s blood.

They’ll be back in court Tuesday. Fotis has hired prominent New Haven attorney Norm Pattis to defend him. Pattis is a successful, but controversial defense lawyer. He’s currently defending radio show host Alex Jones, who claims the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax.

