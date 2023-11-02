HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Local leaders discussed the state of housing in Connecticut on Thursday at a summit held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority hosted the conference. The event featured a fireside chat on the current state of housing in Connecticut with Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno.

A multitude of topics on housing were discussed during the event including how state partnerships can provide housing to young families, new approaches to provide services to people experiencing homelessness and lowering barriers to homeownership.

“Housing remains a top priority for our administration because it is a key component needed to grow good-paying jobs, ensure businesses have the workforce necessary to fill in-demand positions, incentivize young people to stay in Connecticut, and support our overall economy,” Lamont said.

Several programs that help lower barriers to home ownership were recognized during the summit including OEC Affordable Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority’s downpayment assistance program, Time to Own.