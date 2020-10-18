Leaders in Meriden, Hartford addressing recent uptick in gun violence

MERIDEN/HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a spike in gun violence in two Connecticut cities. Leaders in Meriden and Hartford are speaking out, letting people know what they’re doing to try and stop it.

“It’s kind of hard to see all the violence going on,” a woman in Hartford told News 8. “There’s just a lot of anger.”

“Shootings all over. It’s so sad,” A Meriden woman said to News 8.

We met the woman in Meriden down the street from where Sammy Ortiz was run over by a car and shot several times in August.

We met the woman in Hartford on Henry Street, the scene of a deadly double shooting last week.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin held a community forum with police on Zoom Saturday to address the spike in gun violence in the capital city.

A man on the Zoom call said, “We’re here to help. We’re here to listen to any solutions people have, but we know what we’ve seen around the country is what seems to be. Working is a collaborative effort of investing in our communities, investing in our cities.”

Meriden’s police chief addressed the violence in the Silver City on Facebook. The police department’s page is filled with posts of recent shootings.

The police chief said Meriden police have gotten more than 15 firearms off the streets since July and have made several arrests. Meriden police also said most of the violence isn’t random.

As far as Hartford is concerned, Mayor Bronin asked Governor Lamont for help from state police in cracking down on the gunfire there, and they are getting that help.

When we asked the Hartford woman what she thinks the police can do to stop the gun violence, she said, “To be honest, I don’t really know if it’s in the police’s hands. I feel as a community, we need to all do better.”

The Meriden police department is also getting help from the Connecticut Violent Crime Task Force and from the FBI’s Gang Violence Task Force.