(WTNH) — Some members of the local Jewish community are back from the Poland-Ukraine border, where they spent three days helping refugees.

Leaders at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien also brought duffel bags stuffed with much-needed medical supplies.

“People were traumatized, in shock, incredibly quiet, and everywhere you see the best elements of humanity in response,” said Diane Sloyer, United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford CEO.

“When there’s a humanitarian crisis of this magnitude, it’s important that someone bears witness and comes back to tell the community about the incredible work being done by and for the Jewish people,” said Kerrin Behrend, a United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford board member.

The United Jewish Federation has raised $230,000 to help Jewish Ukrainian refugees resettle in Israel.

If you are interested in donating, click here.