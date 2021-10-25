Leaders to announce new manufacturing program New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) and several New Haven leaders are expected to celebrate a new manufacturing program coming to New Haven Public Schools on Monday.

The six-year, $2 million manufacturing program will give students the opportunity to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and a two-year associate’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology from Gateway Community College.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey are scheduled to join DeLauro at 9:30 a.m. at Wilbur Cross High.

