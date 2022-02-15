(Stacker) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Connecticut.

#8. Fairfield County

– 47.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,798 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.5% ($33,552)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.6% ($42,522)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.8% ($74,470)

– Graduate or professional degree: 21.2% ($99,580)

#7. Middlesex County

– 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($25,261 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($41,276)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($47,205)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($68,963)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.6% ($83,638)

#6. Tolland County

– 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5% ($24,464 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27% ($45,424)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($50,855)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.7% ($68,672)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($84,111)

#5. Hartford County

– 38.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,426 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.6% ($37,056)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($43,922)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($64,608)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($83,411)

#4. Litchfield County

– 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($27,736 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.9% ($41,987)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($43,903)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($57,246)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($74,145)

#3. New Haven County

– 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($26,513 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($36,809)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($43,190)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($60,833)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($77,859)

#2. New London County

– 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,712 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.5% ($35,562)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($42,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($56,613)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($81,992)

#1. Windham County

– 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($29,337 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($39,328)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($41,226)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($54,880)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($67,913)